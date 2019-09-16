Man shot and killed while sitting inside pickup truck in Mantua

article

Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting inside a pickup truck in Mantua.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 3600 block of Wallace Street.

Officers discovered Alonzo Riley, of Funston Street, unresponsive and suffering from three gunshot wounds to the head inside a brown Ford F150. Riley was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later Sunday evening.

Police described the suspect as a black man with a light to medium complexion who was wearing a blue or dark colored vest over a gray hoodie and light colored pants.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.