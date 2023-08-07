Man shot by FBI agent in Philadelphia dies from injuries: sources

article

A man has died days after he was shot by an FBI agent who was serving warrants in a Philadelphia neighborhood, FOX 29 has learned.

Sources have identified 22-year-old Tahiem Weeks-Cook as the man who was shot and later succumbed to injuries sustained in Friday’s shooting on the 1700 block of West Venango Street.

Officials with the FBI say agents were in the area serving arrest and search warrants on a person at a nearby home. At some point that person – later identified as Weeks-Cook – was shot by an agent.

While the FBI has yet to publicly release more information on the investigation, a source tells FOX 29 that it may have been linked to a string of recent armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores in the area.

The FBI has said they were investigating five of those robberies, which are believed to be connected. Those five incidents happened in Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties. According to documents obtained by FOX 29, investigators believed Weeks-Cook was involved in at least one 7-Eleven robbery in Bucks County.

Since the FBI launched their investigation, two similar incidents took place at 7-Eleven stores in Conshohocken and Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood.

The FBI says their Inspection Division is investigating the shooting.