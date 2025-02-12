Man shot dead on couch during home invasion in South Philadelphia: police

The Brief A man was found dead on a couch in South Philly suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. A witness told police that several suspects invaded the home before the deadly shooting. Police are still searching for the suspects.



A home invasion in South Philadelphia ended with a deadly shooting, and the suspected gunmen are still on the loose.

What we know:

A 27-year-old man was found shot in the head on a couch inside a home on the 400 block of Cross Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he didn't live at the home, but was a frequent visitor of the 53-year-old homeowner, who witnessed the deadly shooting.

He told police that three men forced their way into the home before shooting the victim.

The homeowner was also injured after being pistol-whipped in the head.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is still unknown, along with any suspect descriptions.

However, police say they are talking to more witnesses, and gathering video evidence from the scene.