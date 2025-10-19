Man shot in head, killed after large party in North Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia. Police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head near Dauphin and Chadwick Streets. Investigators believe there may have been two shooters, and no arrests have been made.



A man was found dead early Sunday after gunfire erupted near a large crowd in North Philadelphia, according to police.

What we know:

Police said 22nd District officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the area of West Dauphin Street and North Chadwick Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head and showing no signs of life. Police believe the victim may have suffered additional gunshot wounds throughout the body.

Medics pronounced the victim dead on scene at 3:21 a.m.

Investigators recovered 15 shell casings from two different firearms, though no weapons were found at the scene. Police are working to determine whether two shooters were involved.

No suspect description has been released, and the motive remains unknown. Police say there was a large crowd on scene following what’s believed to have been a party prior to the shooting.