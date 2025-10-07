Man shot in head in West Philly extremely critical; 1 arrested: police

An investigation is underway in West Philadelphia after police say a man was shot in the head Tuesday.

What we know:

At 6:23 p.m., police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on the unit block of North Frazier Street.

Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where police say he is in extremely critical condition.

A weapon was recovered during the investigation. A baseball bat was also found at the scene.

Police say a person was taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

According to police, the 32-year-old victim was involved in a physical altercation with two or three women when they say one of the women pulled out a gun and fired.

Police say the alleged shooter, a woman in her 30s, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.