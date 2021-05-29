Man shot in New Castle County when carjackers returned for vehicle's key fob, police say

article

Investigators in New Castle County say a man who was carjacked while the driver was making a food delivery was later shot when the carjackers returned to ask for the vehicle's key fob.

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were called to Beeson Avenue in Wilmington around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. A 31-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Officers later learned that the victim was waiting for the driver to return from making a food delivery when two men approached the car and demanded that he get out. The suspects stole the car and fled the area, police said.

A short time later, police say the carjackers returned to the area to ask for the vehicle's key fob and opened fire on the victim. The pair fled in the stolen car towards Edgemoor Road, according to police.

Investigators described the suspects as two thin Black men dressed in dark clothes believed to between 5-foot-7 and 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the New Castle County Division of Police at (302) 395-8110.

