Severe weather upends over 200 trees, sending them into homes, cars across Philly neighborhoods

The Brief Thursday’s severe weather brought widespread damage to the Delaware Valley. Some areas reported hundreds of trees were down, while more than 100,000 were still without power Friday afternoon. Crews are working to restore power, but it could take days. The severe weather began with a tornado warning in portions of Chester, Delaware and New Castle counties, then quickly spun into straight-line winds, torrential rain and vivid lightning.



Severe weather blew ferociously through the Delaware Valley late Thursday afternoon, leaving widespread damage in its wake and leaving more than 100,000 without power Friday afternoon. Trees were ripped from the ground, pulling down power lines and landing on homes and cars.

What we know:

Roxborough resident Kevin Scully said, "It was only about a half hour, but it was fierce. It was crazy."

The wind and rain came through so quickly in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood, it ripped a tree up, which then crushed several parked cars and even fell on top of one car driving.

Scully commented, "A car you can replace. That’s no big deal, but hopefully, everyone’s safe."

No injuries were reported in Thursday’s chaos, but neighbors say they’ve never seen anything like it in all their years in the neighborhood.

Resident Janet said, "I live on a hill. I’m just waiting for cars and houses to come rolling down the hill. It was ferocious."

More damage:

"It did a lot of damage and it came so quickly," Overbrook resident Anthony Cothran said.

A lot of damage happened in Philly’s Overbrook neighborhood, as well, where Cothran and his wife were watching television when they heard thunderous winds just outside their house.

He continued, "She said, ‘Oh Tony, my God, the tree is falling!’ And as soon as I turned back around the tree was right at the window!"

That tree fell on his house and two cars out front and neighbors who’ve lived here for decades say they cannot believe all of the damage.

Neighbor Tina Brown said, "It could have been worse. A lot worse. Nobody got hurt, you know? They can repair their home, they can repair their vehicles or whatever. I’m just glad, again, that nobody got hurt and, regarding the trees, we have one on my block. I don’t park under it for this very reason."

Big picture view:

More than 200 trees fell around the city and crews could not get to everything quickly. So, most people know they have to be patient.

Cothran added, "I know it’s all over the city, so I know everybody is hurting right now."