A shooting inside a West Philadelphia bar leaves a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m at Bar 50 on the 1300 block of North 50th Street and West Thompson Street in Parkside.

The Black male John Doe was taken to Presbyterian Hospital.

So far no arrests have been in the shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter