Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in his lower extremities.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning just off of Temple University's Campus at West Susquehanna Avenue and North Broad Street.

The man, who is in his 30s, is listed in critical condition.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras, but so far no arrests have been made.

