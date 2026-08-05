Philadelphia weather: Scattered showers on Wednesday, another heat wave ahead

The Brief Scattered showers will move across the Philadelphia area on Wednesday. Temperatures will return to the 90s on Thursday, leading to the sixth heat wave of the summer. Forecasters say there is a chance of scattered storms on both Friday and Saturday.



Humidity will rise on Wednesday as scattered showers sweep across the region, leading to the sixth heat wave of the summer.

What we know:

Forecasters say showers will continue off and on throughout the day in scattered parts of the Philadelphia area.

Not everywhere will get rain on Wednesday, but places that do could see periods of heavy downpours.

Along with the rain, forecasters say the humidity will increase as the Philadelphia area eyes its sixth heat wave of the summer.

What's next:

Temperatures will hit 90 degrees on Thursday with sunshine, and stay in the 90s on Friday and Saturday with a chance of rain.

The 90 degree stretch will continue on Sunday and through the early part of next week, with plenty of sunshine.