Man sings 'Lion King' song with donkey in viral video

Everyone loves to sing songs from "The Lion King," even donkeys!

Travis Kinley, of Sumter, South Carolina, posted a video to his Facebook page of him singing the opening song from the Disney movie, "Circle of Life," to his donkey and horse.

His donkey Nathan decides to sing along with him! Kinley even looks surprised in the video.

The video has since gone viral with over 2 million views and more than 58,000 shares on Facebook. It's also been shared by multiple national and even international news outlets.