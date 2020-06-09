Man sought in shooting death of ATV rider in Fairhill

The Philadelphia Police is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect for the homicide of a man in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.

The incident occured back on May 27th at approximately 10:03 p.m.

Police say a Latino male was seen driving an ATV on the 2800 block of N. 5th Street when two other males began to fire handguns at him.

The victim was struck in the back and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured the incident and show both offenders fleeing the scene.

One of the suspects was taken into custody later night, but the other remains at large. There is a $20,000 reward currently being offered by Philadelphia Police leading to the arrest and conviction of the second suspect.

The suspect is described as a Latino male in his early-to-mid 20’s with a stocky build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Philadelphia Police asks if you have any information about this suspect to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.