Man stabbed to death in North Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating a man that was stabbed to death early Wednesday in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on the 700 block of Huntington Street.

Police say the man was stabbed one time in the back and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

There is no word on any arrests yet. No weapon was recovered.

