Man steals $5,000 generator from popular NJ Halloween light show: police

Washington Township police are looking for a suspect they say stole an expensive generator from a popular Halloween light show in Turnersville.

Police say Glow, the Halloween drive-thru light show, was the victim of the theft.

On Friday morning, a generator valued at $5,000, used to help power the show, was stolen right off the property in broad daylight.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley obtained two videos from police sources. One shows the theft of the generator.

Another video shows the suspect leaving a Wawa in Gloucester County.

Police also released images of a bluish-colored Chevrolet Avalanche linked to the incident, along with pictures of the suspect wheeling the generator to his truck and an image of him inside Wawa.

If you have any information that can help identify this individual, please contact Detective Franchi (MJFranchi@pd.twp.washington.nj.us) or Detective Barnett (mnbarnett@pd.twp.washington.nj.us) at 856-589-0330.