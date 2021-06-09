Man struck by lightning on golf course in Burlington County

article

A man was struck by lightning on a golf course in Westampton, New Jersey as storms moved through the area.

It happened on the 100 Burrs Road at the Burlington Country Club around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, it happened between the 6th and 7th hole. No word on the man's condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

