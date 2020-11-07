Man struck in head with rifle during home invasion in Nicetown, police say

article

Authorities say two men armed with a rifle and a pistol walked into a Nicetown home Saturday morning and assaulted a man before stealing several items, including medical marijuana, and fleeing.

Officers from Philadelphia's 39th District were dispatched to a home on the 1900 block of West Bristol Street around 1 a.m. for reports of a home invasion.

Police say a 60-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were sitting inside their living room when two armed men entered the home. One of the suspects struck the man in the head with the rifle.

According to investigators, the men took medical marijuana, a medical marijuana card, identification, credit cards, amazon fire sticks, jewelry and coins. They left the residence before police arrived.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital and treated for a head injury. He is expected to recover.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time.

