Man suffers fatal gunshot wound in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

article

Authorities say a man is dead after he arrived at a Philadelphia hospital suffering from a lethal gunshot wound on Friday night.

Investigators say the deadly shooting happened on the 3100 block of Front Street around 9:30 p.m.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters the victim, a man in his 30s, was sitting in a Slingshot three-wheeled vehicle when a gunman shot him once in the back.

The victim was then picked up by someone in a white Buick and taken to Temple Hospital where he was dropped off near the emergency room, Pace said.

Investigators say the Buick did not stay at the hospital, and they are working to find the driver.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.