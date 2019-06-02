Man, teen killed after car crashes into Oxford Circle home

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy are dead after police say their vehicle crashed into an Oxford Circle home overnight.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responsded to a report of a traffic collision on Devereaux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulveard. When officers arrived, a vehicle had already slammed into a home at the intersection of Stevens Street and Roosvelt Boulevard. The driver, a 19-year-old, and a 17-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Police say the car was traveling at a high speed when it made contact with another vehicle, lost control and struck a tree curbside of the Boulevard. It subsequently struck the house on Stevens Street.

People inside the home at the time of the crash were uninjured.

A passenger from the second vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The home sustained superficial structural damage.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.