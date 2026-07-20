Chester County sexual assault investigation: Officials seek more victims

The Brief Chester County investigators are asking for help identifying possible victims in a sex assault case. David Vincent Rosa faces new charges after disturbing evidence was found. Many victims in the videos have not yet been identified.



Chester County investigators are asking the public to help identify possible victims in a growing sex assault investigation, according to prosecutors. David Vincent Rosa, 39, is facing new charges after additional evidence was discovered.

Investigators seek help as new evidence emerges

Prosecutors say Rosa was charged in April with possessing child sexual abuse material. Last week, he was charged with raping a child, according to investigators.

"It is one of the most terrifying sexual assault cases that we have come across in some time. ... If you or someone you know has spent time with David Rosa, please contact the Chester County Detectives," said Christopher Devore, Chester County District Attorney.

Investigators say Rosa previously worked as a residential caretaker throughout the region. They say he has had prior addresses in Philadelphia, Allentown and Malvern.

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Case spans multiple counties and investigation continues

Investigators say the case spans multiple counties across Pennsylvania and the investigation is ongoing.

Rosa remains held in the Chester County Prison, according to prosecutors.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified many of the victims shown in the videos, and it is unclear how many people may have been affected.