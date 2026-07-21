Philadelphia hosts 1.4 million visitors for World Cup, July 4th, and MLB All-Star

The Brief More than 500,000 fans attended the Lemon Hill Fan Fest during the FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia. Philadelphia hosted six World Cup matches and the 2026 MLB All-Star Weekend, welcoming nearly 1.4 million visitors. City leaders say the successful summer could boost Philadelphia's reputation for future major events.



Crews at Lemon Hill are dismantling the massive setup that defined Philadelphia’s FIFA World Cup experience, but city leaders and residents say the memories and momentum from this historic summer are here to stay.

Lemon Hill Fan Fest draws massive crowds and praise

What we know:

More than 500,000 fans visited the Lemon Hill Fan Fest over 39 days, according to city organizers.

The event quickly became known as a gold standard for FIFA watch parties in the United States.

Host City Executive Meg Kane said the fan fest gave families a chance to experience the World Cup in a cost-effective way.

"To hear people talking about it in terms of it being a festival, in terms of it being able to provide families an opportunity to have a World Cup experience in a cost-effective way... they wouldn’t have been able to do if we didn’t have the fan fest," said Kane.

Residents say the city adapted quickly to challenges like congestion and parking. "At first it was a lot of congestion, especially with the parking, but everything seemed to pan out very well," said Jan Jeffries of West Philadelphia.

For many, the chance to be part of a once-in-a-lifetime event was unforgettable.

"The World Cup comes every four years, and there will probably never be another one in Philadelphia in my lifetime," said Duane Jones of West Philadelphia. "So I enjoyed the opportunity to experience it."

World Cup, America’s 250th birthday, and All-Star Weekend bring global spotlight

Big picture view:

Nearly 410,000 fans attended six World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field, with the excitement peaking on the 4th of July during a dramatic Round of 16 match and the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Despite severe heat and rainstorms causing delays, the city continued with concerts and fireworks.

"They were prepared for it, they did really good," said Yaya Lesbat of Wildwood. "I saw a lot of people from a lot of different countries all around the city," said Linda Blythe of West Philadelphia. "It was unfortunate about the weather, [but] I think they did really well."

Just days after the World Cup, Philadelphia hosted the 2026 MLB All-Star Weekend at Citizens Bank Park. SEPTA played a key role in keeping the city moving. "I also want to make sure that SEPTA is commended for its incredible work over this period of time," said Kane. "SEPTA stepped up magnificently."

City leaders and residents reflect on a historic summer

Mayor Cherelle Parker thanked residents and workers for welcoming nearly 1.4 million visitors. "Dear Philadelphia... Thank you. They came for the games, they stayed for the city. This moment belonged to every Philadelphian. You are the reason the world fell in love with the spirit of One Philly."

Locals say Philadelphia’s success was no surprise. "No, because we usually step up. This really showed the world that we do have the City of Brotherly Love," said Jeffries.

City officials plan to use the momentum from this summer to improve infrastructure and attract more major events.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which future events Philadelphia will pursue or what specific infrastructure projects city leaders will prioritize as a result of this summer’s success.