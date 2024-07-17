Man thrown 30 feet after he was fatally struck by vehicle in Kensington: officials

Tragedy on a Kensington street as a man was struck by a vehicle and killed and a driver is in custody.

The scene unfolded Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m., at East Allegheny and Frankford avenues, officials said.

The 38-year-old victim was found unresponsive as medics arrived. He died at the scene.

According to authorities, surveillance video showed the driver, a 41-year-old man, driving a sedan, speeding eastbound on Allegheny. The car was then seen jumping the curb and hitting a concrete barrier before hitting the victim, who was standing by a parked van.

The force of the blow sent the victim 30 feet into the air.

The driver remained at the location after the crash. He was taken into custody on an outstanding unrelated Bucks County warrant.

No further details regarding the victim were released. An investigation is ongoing.