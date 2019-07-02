Man throws birthday party for 3-month-old pothole: ‘I didn’t sing to him’

A man from Kansas City who had been complaining about a pothole in his neighborhood for several months finally figured it wasn’t going away anytime soon, so he decided to throw it a birthday party.

What better way to grab city officials’ attention then to throw the 3-month-old pothole a birthday celebration, complete with cake and candles? Frank Sereno posted a photo of the festivities to his Facebook page last week.

Sereno told KCTV that he had called about the pothole several times.

“I'm going to have a celebration for Pothole,” Sereno said. “I got some cake, lit a candle and had a little birthday party for Pothole. He seemed thrilled with the idea.”

But the celebration was bittersweet: “I didn’t sing to him,” he added. “It was too hot out.”

Sereno first reported the hole in March, but within days of posting pictures of the birthday bash on Facebook, the local public works department finally filled it.

Public works spokesperson Maggie Green told KCTV that recent rainfall has caused hundreds of cases reported in 2019 to remain open, according to the department's database.

While Sereno is grateful the pothole was finally filled, he told KCTV that he hopes he doesn’t have to throw another birthday party.

"It's great that they came and fixed it, but my gosh, if this is what it takes to get potholes fixed, we'll never get anything done."