Man wanted after attacking woman with bottle on Philadelphia street: police

The Brief Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a man they say attacked a woman in Center City. Police say the suspect tried to take the woman's phone and then struck her with a bottle. The victim was treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital.



Philadelphia police have released photos of a man they say tried to take a woman’s cell phone before striking her in the head with a bottle on a city street.

What we know:

It happened back on Friday, Aug. 15 around 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of South Street.

Police say the 35-year-old woman was approached by a man who tried to grab her phone from her hands. The victim fought back and struggled with the suspect who then hit her in the head with a bottle and shoved her to the ground.

The suspect fled westbound on South Street and the victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

What they're saying:

Police have described the suspect as a male with a brown complexion, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with a red devil symbol on the front with black pants.

What's next:

Police say the investigation is ongoing with South Detectives.