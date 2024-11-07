Man wanted after child sexually assaulted in Center City: police

Police have released surveillance video, hoping the public can help identify a man linked to the sexual assault of a child.

The incident occurred on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in Center City around 1:15 a.m. last Saturday morning.

"It's upsetting but not incredibly surprising," said Taylor Ann, who works in the area, noting the heavy foot traffic, including people commuting to and from work. Despite the frequent passersby, she is perplexed about how such an incident could take place.

"I do feel like there is a strong police presence, so it surprises me a little, but at night not so much," Ann added.

Investigators did not specify the exact location of the assault within the block, which is part of the Jeweler's Row area.

The suspect is believed to be familiar with Center City, often using the Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines.

He was spotted at the Broad and Olney Transportation Center hours before the assault.

Brandon Briddell, who works in a nearby residential building, expressed his concern.

"I have two daughters, so it's saddening. Working downtown for so long, you assume that downtown is like a safe area. It goes to show that it doesn’t matter where it is; it can happen anywhere," said Briddell.

At the time of the assault, the suspect was described as wearing a stained light gray shirt and light gray sweatpants. Surprisingly, he wore no shoes, only black socks, and had bandages above his right eye.

He may currently be wearing a navy Nike hooded sweatshirt, the same light gray sweatpants, black sneakers, and a black backpack.

"The police presence around here is pretty decent. We make calls all the time for random things, and Jefferson police are also here doing patrol, so you know, it is a good police presence around here. But like I said, it’s Philadelphia. One o’clock in the morning. You never know," Briddell remarked.

The child’s condition, age, or gender were not disclosed by the police.