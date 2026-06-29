Man wanted in deadly Hunting Park shootings, robberies in Philadelphia: police

The Brief Philadelphia police are searching for a man with distinct tattoos linked to robberies and deadly shootings in Hunting Park. Two men have been killed and one man was injured in separate attacks since May 29. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous and travels on the Broad Street Line.



Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man with noticeable tattoos who they believe is responsible for a series of robberies and deadly shootings in Hunting Park, according to investigators.

Police investigation focuses on Hunting Park shootings and robberies

What we know:

Investigators say the first attack happened on May 29, when a 55-year-old man was shot twice during an attempted robbery but survived. Police say two other men were killed in separate shootings, including 45-year-old Martin Higgins, who was killed in the park on July 20, and another man who was killed Friday night.

Police believe robbery is the motive behind these attacks and that the suspect is targeting people in the area. "We know that this individual seems to be preying on people in that area," said Vanore.

Officers say two of the shootings happened between 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. and that the gunman was using the Broad Street Line for transportation.

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Police are urging anyone who recognizes the man not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Police urge public to help identify the suspect

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and could strike again.

"It's very important that the people that are watching this look at that video. If anyone knows who this individual is, he should be considered armed and dangerous," said Vanore.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about these crimes to call the Philadelphia police tip line at 215-686-TIPS.

They want the suspect caught before another attack happens.

Police say community tips could be crucial in identifying and capturing the suspect. They stress that public awareness and caution are key to preventing further violence in the area.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect’s name or a detailed description beyond mentioning distinct tattoos.

The identities of the second man killed Friday night and the 55-year-old survivor have not been released.