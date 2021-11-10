New Jersey man wanted for fatal shooting in Mays Landing
MAYS LANDING, N.J. - A New Jersey man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened back in October in Mays Landing.
Police are searching for 45-year-old Umar Abdullah, also known as James Collins/James Coger III after prosecutors allege he fatally shot Mark Wright.
On Sunday, October 10, Atlantic City Police received a 911 call to respond to 28 South Georgia Avenue. When police arrived, they found Wright, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Abdullah is charged with first degree Murder, first degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and second degree Certain Persons not to Possess a Weapon.
He is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height, approximately 190-210 pounds, and recently had long, waist-length dreadlocks.
Abdullah is known to frequent Atlantic City and Pleasantville. He is presumed dangerous by authorities and the public should contact local police if he is seen.
