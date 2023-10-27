Man, woman dead, 3 others injured after accident in Kensington, officials say

article

Two people are dead after a car accident that also injured three other people, including two juveniles.

The accident happened Friday morning, around 11 a.m., on the 1900 block of East Lehigh Avenue, in Kensington, according to officials.

The two victims were said to be in a minivan heading south on Jasper Street when they hit a sedan being driven by a woman, with two juveniles in the vehicle.

Skyfox flew over the scene and in the video the minivan was overturned and had struck a building.

Officials said the two victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the sedan was taken by medics, along with the juveniles, to Jefferson Hospital. They are all listed in stable condition.

Both vehicles are seen with heavy damage. Authorities say the accident is under investigation.