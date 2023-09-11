Manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante continues miles away from original search zone

The exhaustive search for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante continued Monday with yet another reported sighting of the fugitive that prompted a large police response.

Authorities ordered a new search perimeter Monday night after a reported sighting off Fairview Road in East Nantmeal Township, roughly 20 miles away from the area police had spent days scouring in their search for Cavalcante.

Police reported over the weekend that the 34-year-old slipped past their defenses in a van he stole from a local dairy business. It's believed Cavalcante used that van to drive north to the Phoenixville-area where authorities later recovered the vehicle abandoned near a barn.

Police said he visited the homes of two former work associates, including one who was out to dinner with his family and spoke to Cavalcante through a doorbell camera. The other also wasn't home when Cavalcante went to her home, but another female resident alerted her, police said.

With tensions high as the manhunt shifted to a much more rural section of the county, police were noticeably more spread out then in days past. FOX 29 obtained exclusive video of a man who said he was confronted at gunpoint and handcuffed by police for suspicion he was abetting the escaped fugitive.

"They thought I was harboring a fugitive," said the man who did not wish to be identified. Police quickly cleared him of any wrongdoing and let him go.

As night fell on the farming community, the police presence grew to include tracking dogs, a search helicopter and a drone. Police on issued a reverse 911 call that advised residents in East Nantmeal Township to shelter-in-place during the investigation.

The manhunt for Cavalcante started to heat up Monday night when police swarmed the intersection of Coventryville and Ridge roads for reports of gunshots. Police did not immediately say if the shooting was directly related to the manhunt for Cavalcante.

Cavalcante has eluded capture since Aug. 31, when he acrobatically broke out of the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to a different lockup. He had been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021, allegedly to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a slaying in his home country of Brazil.

To escape, Cavalcante scaled a wall by crab-walking up from the recreation yard, climbed over razor wire, ran across a roof and jumped to the ground. His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount. The tower guard on duty was fired, officials said.

In Brazil, prosecutors in Tocantins state said Cavalcante is accused of "double qualified homicide" in the 2017 slaying of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis in Figueirópolis, which they said was over a debt the victim owed him for repairing a vehicle.

U.S. authorities describes Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

The Associated Press contributed to this report