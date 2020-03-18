MANNA helps clients in need during COVID-19 outbreak

For the last 30 years, MANNA — which stands for Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance — has served as an essential meal provider for residents in need.

As the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic grows, the nonprofit is working to ensure that individuals at acute nutritional risk from life-threatening illnesses can continue to help improve their health and quality of life.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

MANNA delivers three meals a day, seven days a week to residents in the Greater Philadelphia area, as well as Southern New Jersey.

In response to the novel coronavirus, each MANNA client has received one week’s worth of shelf-stable meals on top of their normal meal delivery.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

FOX 29 teams up with MANNA for Impact Week

How to spot the difference between the flu and coronavirus

CDC’s ‘flatten the curve’ graphic shows why social distancing is necessary

The nonprofit has adjusted its operating hours, eliminating all evening and Saturday volunteer shifts. MANNA will now be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

MANNA is also working to minimize person-to-person interaction for its clients. Staff and volunteer drivers will be following social distancing guidelines set forth by federal officials.

If you are feeling healthy and not considered especially high risk by the CDC, residents are invited to MANNA in the kitchen or on a delivery shift. See here for more information.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP