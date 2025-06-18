Illegal car rally shuts down busy intersection, explodes fireworks before fleeing from police

The Brief An illegal car meetup took over an entire intersection in Plymouth Meeting this weekend. Drivers were caught on camera doing doughnuts and setting off fireworks. They all fled when police arrived at the scene.



Do you recognize any of these vehicles? They were caught on camera during an illegal car meetup in Plymouth Meeting this past weekend.

What we know:

Police received multiple calls about street racing at the intersection of Ridge Pike, Chemical Road and North Lane Sunday evening.

Video shows several vehicles driving dangerously and doing doughnuts in the middle of the road with passengers hanging out of the window.

Firework explosions also filled the street as police say between 50 and 100 people witnessed the illegal street takeover.

When police arrived at the scene, all the vehicles and spectators fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Police are trying to identify those who participated in the illegal car meetup.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.