Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended temporarily by Facebook one day after Twitter banned her personal account

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been temporarily suspended from Facebook one day after her personal Twitter account was permanently suspended.

Greene released a statement saying Facebook suspended her for a lengthy post regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the post that triggered the suspension, she said the U.S. crossed into a "new time-dating method:" "Before COVID" and "After COVID."

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C.. U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Senate majority leader told fellow Democrats hes still aiming to pass the White House's nearly Expand

"Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me.

"This is beyond censorship of speech. I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution.

"But apparently they too think the CDC managed #VAERS system on our own government websites are misinformation.

"And to date there has been ZERO investigation into reported Covid deaths from government mandated #covid vaccines.

"Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation?

"When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people."

TWITTER PERMANENTLY SUSPENDS PERSONAL ACCOUNT OF REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Greene was banned from posting for 24 hours. More than 407,000 accounts follow Greene on Facebook.

Facebook's current COVID-19 misinformation policy says the social media platform will "remove COVID-19 content that contributes to the risk of real-world harm."

Greene also demanded Twitter reinstate her account, saying it suspended her several times "in error," which the social media platform counted as strikes against her, leading to her suspension.

Greene represents Georgia's 14th congressional district, encompassing northwest Georgia.

Marjorie Taylor Greene social media suspensions

Greene said Twitter suspended her permanently for a tweet also related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN NOMINATES KYLE RITTENHOUSE OR CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL

"When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies."

Greene's account had been temporarily suspended multiple times.

Greene received a 12-hour ban in July after the social media platform accused her of spreading COVID-19 misinformation. The congresswoman took to Facebook afterward, saying "Free Speech is under attack."

Greene was suspended again in August after she claimed COVID-19 vaccines were "failing" and that they were ineffective at reducing the virus's spread.

Greene still has control of an official congressional account, @RepMTG .

Current state of the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. reached record levels this week.

OMICRON SURGE: WHO NEEDS TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19

Greene's home state of Georgia set record highs for total reported cases on back-to-back days.

COVID-19 testing sites are overwhelmed across the country as the highly-contagious omicron variant spreads.

Currently, 62% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and 32% have received a booster dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE