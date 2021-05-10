Dr. Fauci hints at potential changes to indoor mask mandates as vaccination progress continues

Doctor Anthony Fauci hinted about a potential lift of the CDC’s indoor mask mandate over the weekend on one of the Sunday news programs.

So, as more people get vaccinated and case counts decline, are folks comfortable ditching the mask? Many say they’ll keep the mask, for now.

"Everywhere I go, I have this, even though I have the vaccine, I still have to wear for my protection," Linh Cio remarked.

The CDC recently announced masks are no longer necessary when outdoors, if a person is vaccinated. Indoor mask-wearing mandates may also soon change. But, local nurse Erin Kroh says she’s erring on the side of caution.

"At this point, I don’t think enough people are vaccinated to really bank on that. If you’re within close proximity for an extended period of time that it’s completely safe," Kroh commented.

"It’s, kind of, a little scary, everyone opening up so quickly. I feel like we’ve been down this road before, but time will tell," Mike Porzio stated.

The FDA has approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 15. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that the state was ready to make the necessary adjustments for that development, and there is an outreach plan to educate families and make sure the shots are easily accessible.

"Whether it be a partnership with their schools or pediatricians, perhaps it will be local pharmacy or even one of our mega sites," Gov. Murphy said.

Ebony Adams of Philadelphia’s Art Museum area, says her ninth-grade son is already talking about getting the vaccine, hoping it adds another layer of protection.

"I hope it works. The variants throw me off, because I don’t know. I just have to believe it protects against something," Adams explained.

