Masked menace sought for burglarizing liquor store with hammer in Montgomery County: police

Pennsylvania State Police are hoping the public can help reveal the identity of a suspected villain in Montgomery County.

The man was wearing a green mask when police say he tried to break into the basement of Fine Wine and Good Spirits in Schwenksville Borough with a hammer.

When that failed, he used the hammer to smash the glass front door, according to authorities.

He was then seen stealing a bottle of blue liquor, before fleeing on foot. Police believe it may have been vodka.

The suspect was also wearing yellow and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.