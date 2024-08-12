Man pleads guilty to 2021 Philadelphia shootings that killed 3 teens

article

A Philadelphia man accused of ambushing a group of teenagers with gunfire, killing two and injuring a third, pleaded guilty Monday to charges stemming from the deadly 2021 shooting and another that happened later that year.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Arshad Curry, a member of the street gang YBC (Young Bag Chasers), pleaded guilty to three counts of third degree murder, two counts of conspiracy, attempted murder, and assault of a law enforcement officer.

Investigators say in July 2021, Curry and an accomplice ambushed three teens in West Philadelphia, killing 16-year-old Kailyn Johnson and 18-year-old Tommie Frazier. Investigators later learned that the teens were not the shooters' intended targets.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Months later, investigators say Curry and an unknown partner chased 19-year-old Sidney Sessoms into a Port Richmond home and fatally shot him. Sesoms' 55-year-old father was also injured in the November shooting.

Curry was accused of firing towards two Philadelphia Police officers while fleeing the property, according to investigators. He was later found by police hiding underneath a nearby parked car.

Investigators say they were able to use data from Curry's phone to link him to both deadly shootings, and added that "forensic evidence played a key role in securing Curry's guilty plea." Curry, according to prosecutors, is now the fifth member of YBC to be convicted.

"I want Philadelphia residents to know that these dangerous individuals will spend many years behind bars for their disregard of public safety," Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope said.