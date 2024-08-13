New details in Delco road rage shooting that left 13 bullet holes in car with woman, child inside

A Drexel Hill man has been hit with a $1 million cash bond after being charged with a Monday afternoon road rage shooting in Haverford, Delaware County leaving a woman and her young nephew frightened but alive.

30-year-old Sean Moses of Drexel Hill hid his face as officers led him to a court hearing late Tuesday morning in Haverford. He didn’t answer as reporters shouted questions at him.

Just miles away from where he learned of the two attempted murder charges facing him, investigators say Moses squeezed off 13 shots in a brazen fit of road rage.

"We’re very fortunate number one that the two people in the car are here with us today, and also there were a lot of cars traveling on West Chester Pike at that time of day," said Joseph Hagan, Haverford’s Deputy Chief of Police.

Police say it was just before 3:30 p.m. when a woman in her 40s, driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, with her 10-year-old nephew lying down in the rear passenger seat listening to music, noticed this Lincoln MKX near her at the intersection of West Chester Pike and Lawrence Road.

There was a collision with the Lincoln’s driver’s side striking the passenger side of the Jeep and gunfire ensued. Deputy Chief Hagan said, "he pulled into her lane of travel from inside his vehicle. He fired directly into her vehicle."

Investigators say one bullet whistled through the jeep’s windshield, breaking it, cutting the driver’s arm, while the others hit the front of the vehicle, leaving the child uninjured.

Though Moses pulled away, the woman called 9-1-1 with a description of his car and a partial plate.

He was quickly arrested in Upper Darby at West Chester Pike and State Road.

In court, Moses, a gravedigger at a Whitemarsh cemetery, was hit with the $1 million cash bond and shuffled off to lock up, leaving unanswered the big question of why.