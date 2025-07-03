Masked person, vehicle seen fleeing overnight shooting in Tioga: police

The Brief An early-morning shooting left a 19-year-old in critical condition in Tioga. Over 30 shots were fired, partially in a church parking lot. Police say a masked person and vehicle were seen fleeing the scene.



Philadelphia police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found critically shot in Tioga early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The victim was shot multiple times on the 3200 block of North 26th Street around 1:30 a.m.

He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

A large amount of blood and over 30 spent shell casings were found at the scene, which includes a church parking lot.

Several cars were also struck by gunfire.

What's next:

An investigation is underway as police collect evidence from nearby cameras.

Police say a masked person and a vehicle were seen fleeing the scene on surveillance video.

It is unclear if the person on foot or anyone in the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

What we don't know:

The motive is still unknown, along with any possible suspect descriptions.