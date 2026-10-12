2 teens wearing masks, tactical gear charged in late-night door knocking prank, police say

The Brief 2 teens are accused of wearing tactical vests and masks while knocking on front doors late at night. One of the teens was armed with a weapon during the incident that police later determined was a gel bead gun. The 16-year-old and 17-year-old suspects face charges including harassment, criminal mischief, and criminal tresspassing.



Two teenagers are facing charges after police say they knocked on front doors in the dead of night wearing tactical gear and masks.

What we know:

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were called to Canvasback Drive around 11 p.m. Friday night for reports of a suspicious person.

Residents who spoke to police said an unknown male wearing a black hockey-style mask and a tactical vest approached homes carrying what appeared to be a rifle. The unknown person knocked on doors, then ran away, according to investigators.

Four others – two on foot and two on bikes – fled along with the suspect on Mallard Road. Police searched the area and did not locate any of the individuals.

Two teenagers charged

Police on Monday announced charges against a 16-year-old and 17-year-old after receiving a tip that helped them as suspects.

Police executed a search warrant at one of the teen's homes and found a gel bead gun, a tactical vest, and a hocke-style mask.

"The investigation determined that the juveniles were involved in a prank in which they knocked on residents' doors late at night, causing alarm to neighbors," police wrote.

The teens were each charged with two misdemeanor counts of harassment, one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, and two violations of criminal trespassing.