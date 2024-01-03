Masks required: Main Line Health to require masks in patient care areas
PHILADELPHIA - A local healthcare provider is bringing back temporary masking requirements across all of their patient care areas as cases of COVID-19, flu, and RSV have increased across the region.
Main Line Health announced this week that masking would be required at all of their acute care and ambulatory care facilities beginning Thursday, Jan. 4.
The policy will remain in place for at least the next two weeks and will require all patients, employees, medical staff and visitors to wear masks in clinical and common areas.
Main Line Health says masks will be provided to anyone who does not have one when they arrive at the impacted facilities.
A full list of the facilities implementing these requirements can be found below.
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Hospital
- Mirmont Treatment Center inpatient and outpatient locations
- Main Line Health Concordville
- Main Line Health King of Prussia
- Main Line Health Exton Square
- Main Line Health Broomall
- Main Line Health Newtown Square
- Main Line Health Collegeville
- All Main Line HealthCare locations
For more information on the policy, click here.