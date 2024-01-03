Masks required: Main Line Health to require masks in patient care areas

A local healthcare provider is bringing back temporary masking requirements across all of their patient care areas as cases of COVID-19, flu, and RSV have increased across the region.

Main Line Health announced this week that masking would be required at all of their acute care and ambulatory care facilities beginning Thursday, Jan. 4.

The policy will remain in place for at least the next two weeks and will require all patients, employees, medical staff and visitors to wear masks in clinical and common areas.

Main Line Health says masks will be provided to anyone who does not have one when they arrive at the impacted facilities.

A full list of the facilities implementing these requirements can be found below.

Lankenau Medical Center

Bryn Mawr Hospital

Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital

Paoli Hospital

Riddle Hospital

Mirmont Treatment Center inpatient and outpatient locations

Main Line Health Concordville

Main Line Health King of Prussia

Main Line Health Exton Square

Main Line Health Broomall

Main Line Health Newtown Square

Main Line Health Collegeville

All Main Line HealthCare locations

For more information on the policy, click here.