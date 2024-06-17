Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

At least five mass shootings took place around the country over the weekend

By Daniel Miller
Updated  June 17, 2024 11:54am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
Michigan-splash-pad-shooting.jpg article

FILE-Police investigate the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad on June 15, 2024 in Rochester Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

A string of violent incidents erupted across the U.S. this weekend with at least five mass shootings occurring on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Authorities are investigating a mass shooting on Saturday at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. 

RELATED: Brooklands Splashpad shooting: Suspect dead after wounding 9 in Rochester Hills

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the shooter was 42-year-old Michael William Nash of Shelby Township.  Nash opened fire at the splash pad, injuring nine people, including two young brothers and their mother, the Associated Press reported.

The splash pad shooting was one of at least five mass shootings from the weekend. Six people were shot in a residential neighborhood in Lathrup Village, another Detroit suburb.

In a third shooting in the Michigan area, Detroit Police responded to a home on Saturday night where a total of five people were shot – one of whom died from their injuries.

RELATED: Metro Detroit mass shootings: 1 dead, 19 hurt at 3 locations across Southeast Michigan

Authorities said five people were shot; one man in his 20s and four girls ranging from 14 to 20 years old. The fifth victim – an adult woman – died from her injuries. 

In other incidents, seven people were shot at a party in Methuen, Massachusetts, and eight people were shot during a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, Texas. Two people were killed in that shooting, the Associated Press reported. 

RELATED: MMA fighter claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting at Twin Peaks

The weekend shootings are among over 200 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 