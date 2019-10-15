Massive 190-Pound Mastiff rescued from Utah canyon after getting stuck

Rescuers in Salt Lake County, Utah, helped carry a large mastiff down from Grandeur Peak on Sunday, October 13, after the dog became stuck and was unable to move.

According to rescuers, the 190-pound, three-year-old mastiff, named Floyd, got injured around two miles up the trail.

A search and rescue team was called into action at around 6:30 pm after several members of the public contacted police about a hiker and his dog.

“Several hikers had called Unified Police to report that the dog and his owner were on the trail and not able to move. Salt Lake County Search and Rescue members went into action and headed up the trail to make sure Floyd could get off the mountain with his human before it got too cold,” the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said on Facebook.

The massive mastiff was secured in a litter and was carried down the mountain. Floyd, his owner, and the search and rescue team, got off the mountain at around 10:30 pm.