Massive fire ignites at Amazon distribution center in Redlands

A major three-alarm fire ignited at an Amazon distribution center in Redlands on Friday morning, officials said.

MOBILE USERS WATCH HERE

The fire erupted around 5:25 a.m. at 2255 at East Lugonia Ave. Those who live in the area reported hearing a loud noise on social media.

A fire photographer is currently going live from the scene on Periscope.

The warehouse complex has a square footage of about 1.1. million, which is roughly the size of 21 football fields.

Advertisement

Caltrans had shut down the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Mountain View Avenue and the westbound lanes at California Street. Both directions have since reopened.

Fire officials said everyone is accounted for and that no one was inside at the time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.