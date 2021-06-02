Massive police presence after 3 officers shot in Wilmington, Delaware

Dozens of police have responded to the scene in Wilmington, Delaware after three officers were shot.

The officers were responding to a call for service were injured by gunfire on the 2400 block of North Market Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The three officers have been transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday night.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports police have surrounded an apartment where a barricaded subject is inside.

Residents are being told to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

