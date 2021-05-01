May Day 2021: Nearly a dozen arrested during Seattle demonstrations

article

Police arrested at least ten people Saturday afternoon in May Day clashes between a black-clad group and officers in Seattle.

Several demonstrations took place earlier in the day in the Seattle area as part of International Workers' Day. Those marches and rallies ended peacefully.

Later in the day, Seattle Police said a group of people dressed in black was moving around downtown Seattle and the Capitol Hill neighborhood blocking traffic, and throwing objects at officers and bystanders.

Police said around 2:00 p.m. that officers arrested two people in connection with property damage at a coffee shop in Capitol Hill.

Advertisement

Police in Seattle said shortly after 3:00 p.m. that officers issued a public safety order to the group.

Authorities said the group was placing hazards in the road. Officers were making a third arrest at 7th and Olive.

Police then tweeted that they recovered a carton of eggs filled with paint in the same area. Officers said that a bystander was "pelted" on the street.

At 4:00 p.m. police said they gave the group additional public safety orders at Pike Place in downtown Seattle. People were throwing rocks, bottles and eggs, officers said.

Around 4:30 p.m., police said they were issuing a dispersal order to a group at Broadway and Pine. They said officers were making two more arrests.

Just before 5:00 p.m., police said the crowd continued throwing flares, bottles, eggs and paint at officers. The group was approaching Cal Anderson Park - not far from the East Precinct.

Seattle Police arrested another person who they said threw a bottle through an open window of an SPD vehicle striking the driver.

Officers said just after 5:00 p.m. that four more people were arrested - this time at Cal Anderson Park. It was not immediately clear what led to these arrests, but police said more details would be released.

The City of Seattle has not been issuing permits for marches due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The most recent guidance said permits would not be given through at least April 30, but that could be extended.

RELATED: The history behind May Day, from flower pots to workers' rights

In past years, May Day has historically turned violent in later hours when anarchist groups take to the streets.

Seattle Police and the King County Sheriff's Department told Q13 News that they were prepared to respond to any acts of violence or property destruction.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch Q13 News at 9 and 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 7-11 a.m. on JOEtv (cable 10/ch. 22) for updates.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram