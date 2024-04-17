Mayor Cherelle Parker, city officials discuss ghost gun settlement that halted sales in Philly

Philadelphia officials are gathering to discuss the city’s recent settlement of its lawsuit with two manufacturers and distributors of ghost gun parts.

During a presser Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Mayor Cherelle L. Parker alongside City Solicitor Renee Garcia and Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel will meet in Center City to detail the terms of the settlement, discuss the impact of ghost guns on crime in Philly.

Mayor Parker is also expected to explain why this important settlement matters to Philadelphia residents and communities across the city.

Philadelphia filed suit against Polymer80 and JSD Supply in July, accusing the manufacturers of perpetuating gun violence in the city by manufacturing and selling untraceable, self-manufactured weapons commonly known as "ghost guns." The suit came under a broader legal effort to restrict where manufacturers can market their assembled-at-home guns.

The two gun parts manufacturers have agreed to halt sales of their products in Philadelphia and elsewhere in Pennsylvania, city officials said Thursday, April 11, announcing a settlement of their lawsuit against the companies.