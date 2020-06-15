Mayor Kenney announces plans to initiate public process to consider future of Christopher Columbus statue

Mayor Jim Kenney announced plans to initiate a public process to consider the future of the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza.

In a letter, the mayor asked the public art director to initiate the appropriate process through the Philadelphia Art Commission.

A boxing apparatus will be installed around the statue Tuesday, which stands at South Broad Street, in order to preserve it while the Art Commission process is followed. No decision has been made on whether the city will remove the statue.

Mayor Kenney released a statement, which reads in part, “I believe that a public process will allow for all viewpoints—especially those of indigenous people whose ancestors suffered under the rule of European colonizers—to be considered. It’s also my hope that by initiating this process, the current tensions in Marconi Plaza can end. I urge all South Philadelphians attempting to protect the statue to stand down and have your voices heard through the public process."

Emotions boiled over for the third night in front of the Christopher Columbus statue on Monday. Police spent the day separating small groups of demonstrators who came to South Philly calling for the removal of the controversial statue. At one point, an arrest was made when a man knocked a phone out of the hand of a protester taking video.

The statue was originally erected in Fairmount Park in 1876. It was moved to Marconi Plaza and refurbished in 1982. Columbus’ documented history as a racist and ruthless slave trader has made his statues a recent target for vandals.

Advertisement

No decision has been made on whether the city will remove the statue. A timeline for the public process is still pending.

Read the full letter below or mobile users click here.

Philadelphia officials on Sunday spoke out against the armed citizens who took it upon themselves to defend the city's property.

"All vigilantism is inappropriate, and these individuals only bring more danger to themselves and the city," Kenney said in a tweet.

District Attorney Larry Krasner on Sunday called those guarding the statue "criminal bullies" and denounced their actions.

RELATED: City leaders denounce group defending Columbus statue in South Philadelphia

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP