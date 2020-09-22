Mayor Kenney tests negative after exposure to COVID-19, will self-quarantine

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney gave his coronavirus briefing from home on Tuesday as he announced he had been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kenney addressed his location at the start of Tuesday's briefing, adding that he was tested on Monday for the virus and the results came back negative.

Despite the negative test result, Kenney says he must continue to self-quarantine and will be tested again next week.

Kenney added that his experience should serve as a reminder that COVID-19 is "still very much with us."

"I am thankful that Philadelphia's case numbers have dropped, and that we've been able to ease many of the restrictions imposed earlier this year," he added. "The virus is still here and we must remain vigilant."

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 76 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia Tuesday. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 35,901. Two additional deaths were also reported brining the city's total to 1,787.

