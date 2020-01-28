McClure Elementary School reopens after asbestos treatment

McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park reopened to students and staff Wednesday as the city continues its fight over asbestos.

Officials said necessary repairs have been completed and side-by-side testing, completed in conjunction with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT).

The school was confirmed to be safe for the re-occupancy of students and staff.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Philadelphia’s teachers union sues school district over asbestos

McClure Elementary closed Friday following latest asbestos test results

Advertisement

2 Philadelphia elementary schools close after asbestos discovery

Philadelphia School District, teachers union spar over asbestos test results

McClure, which closed on Dec. 19th due to asbestos, briefly reopened to students and teachers on Wednesday, Jan. 15. However, the school was closed for a second time Friday, Jan. 17, after two air tests showed "slightly elevated" levels of asbestos.

The latest environmental project and testing information can be found on the school’s website at philasd.org/mcclure.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP