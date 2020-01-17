McClure Elementary School closed Friday following latest asbestos air test results

School officials announced Friday that Alexander McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park will be closed after two air tests showed "slightly elevated" levels of asbestos.

McClure, which closed on Dec. 19th due to asbestos, briefly reopened to students and teachers on Wednesday. However, controversy soon followed regarding air test results taken on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

In a release given Thursday, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) said the air samples taken by School District consultants were elevated with alarming levels of asbestos detected. The Federation argued that the discovery shows a breach in best practices protocol.

The District responded by ensuring the test were conducted using apreviously agreed upon protocol and the results confirmed the safety of the building.

The results of the latest air quality tests will be made available on McClure's website.

