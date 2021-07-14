McCormick hiring for director of 'taco relations' and the job will have food perks

Here’s one way to spice up your job search.

McCormick , the food company known for its seasonings and spices, is hiring a director of Taco Relations designed specifically for anyone looking to get paid simply for loving – and eating – Mexican food.

The position calls for "a deep appreciation for all things tacos" with applicants encouraged to share their best food-related prerequisites such as recipe developing skills, among other things. The chosen applicant will also get to "taste test and consult on inspirational and approachable taco recipes" and have "taco immersion (and eating) sessions," according to the job description.

The director of Taco Relations will help develop taco seasonings, keep tabs on taco food trends on TikTok and develop content for social media for events such as "National Taco Day" and "National Margarita Day."

The appetizing job description sounds more like a content development role, considering the job calls for someone with "excellent storytelling skills, including through video and social media."

The gig pays up to $100,000, according to the company's job description online.





