McDonald's just opened up a tiny restaurant for bees

McDonald's just opened its tiniest location for some of the world’s most important customers: bees.

The world’s smallest McDonald’s comes complete with a drive-thru, an outdoor patio and is actually a fully functioning beehive.

The “McHive” was designed and built by award winning set designer Nicklas Nilsson in celebration of an initiative which is part of McDonald’s Sweden’s work toward sustainability.

In a press release, McDonald’s said that beehives are a common sight on the rooftops of McDonald’s restaurants in Sweden.

“We have a lot of really devoted franchisees who contribute to our sustainability work, and it feels good that we can use our size to amplify such a great idea as beehives on the rooftops,” says Christoffer Rönnblad, Marketing Director of McDonald’s Sweden.

The hive was auctioned off on May 21 during a charity fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities and was sold to a Swedish franchise for more than $10.000.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.